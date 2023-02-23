IIT Guwahati Placement (Civil Engineering): Highest package, average CTC, top recruiting companies

(The IIT placement is part of a series by The Indian Express where we bring to you the five-year placement record of a course offered by a top engineering college. This will help JEE aspirants choose course/IIT of their choice.)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati recorded the highest number of pre-placement offers (PPOs) of the past four years in the 2022-23 academic year, which was 218 PPO. The highest pre placement offer is of Rs 1.20 crore, which the institute claims that it is an all-time high. Phase 1 of placements recorded 919 offers with the highest offer of Rs 2.4 crore.

Placement Packages

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati recorded a total of 168 offers by 46 companies on day one, of which there were two international offers. The highest international offer was made for Rs 2.4 crore and the highest domestic offer was worth Rs. 1.1 crore.

These offers were made across several branches of engineering such as Software Development, Data Science, Quant, Core engineer, UX Designer, VLSI, Vehicle Engineering, Analyst, Product Designer job profiles, among others.

In 2022 placement season (phase 1), a total of 1269 students registered for placements, across different streams of study. A total of 264 companies will be recruiting for 470 profiles. As many as 78 start-ups have registered for recruitment and five public sector undertakings have also registered.

IIT Guwahati placement data of 5 years (CE)

The average salary of the BTech in Civil Engineering department has seen a decrease from Rs 22 lakh per annum in 2021 to Rs 17 lakh per annum in 2022. In addition to this, the total number of offers and the percentage of placed students, too, decreased from 79 to 59 (for both categories).

In 2021, however, the average salary had increased massively from Rs 13 lakh per annum in 2020 to Rs 22 lakh per annum. The total number of offers had gone up from 51 to 79, in addition to an increase from 53 to 73 for the total number of students.

Five years ago, the average salary in 2018 was Rs 13 lakh per annum when 47 offers were made, which increased to Rs 16 lakh per annum and 81 offers in 2019.

Overall placements

The majority of the registered students of BTech in Civil Engineering are placed with an average of placed students above 63 per cent in the last five years, despite an increase in the annual intake of students. The number of registered students of BTech in Civil Engineering has increased from 60 to 79 in the previous five years.

The average CTC for students of BTech in Civil Engineering in the previous five years is 16 LPA and this year’s average CTC is 17 LPA. The second phase of placement is still ongoing. Typically, the highest package for students of BTech in Civil Engineering is above 32 LPA, and the last year’s highest package was 72 LPA. This dataset, provided by the institute has shown that the Civil Engineering department of IIT Guwahati has seen several ups and downs in terms of placements.

Internship offers and packages

Over the years, the number of internship offers has been increasing for students of different disciplines, including Civil Engineering. This increasing trend is also reflected in the increased number of PPOs. The number of internship offers for students of BTech Civil Engineering in the year 2022-23 is 15. The highest package for internship in the year 2022-23 for the students of BTech Civil Engineering at IIT Guwahati is 1.6 lakh.

Top recruiters

The students of BTech in Civil Engineering are recruited in diverse sectors starting from core, technical and other non-technical. Almost most of the top recruiters from India and abroad participate and hire students from IIT Guwahati. A few core recruiters include Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Schlumberger, Piramal, TVS R&D and GAIL. Remarkably, many MNCs are open to other branches as well due to the kind of academic training of IIT Guwahati students, for example, Goldman Sachs, Accenture, Microsoft, Apple, Wells Fargo, Oracle, Amazon, Fractal Analytics, Cisco and Samsung. Many students take minor in other disciplines, which is helpful during their placements.

About IIT Guwahati

Established in 1994, the institute has retained the 7th position among the best engineering institutions of the country and 8th position in the ‘overall’ category in the ‘India Rankings 2022’ declared by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Union Ministry of Education.

As per the IIT, it is the only academic institution in India that occupied a place among the top 100 world universities — under 50 years of age — ranked by London-based Times Higher Education (THE) in 2014 and continues to maintain its superior position even today in various international rankings. IIT Guwahati gained rank 37 globally in the ‘Research Citations per Faculty’ category and overall 384 rank in the QS World University Rankings 2023 released recently.