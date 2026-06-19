IIT Guwahati MTech admission 2026 begins for Flood and Water Resources Management; GATE score not required

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has opened applications for the second batch of its MTech programme in Flood and Water Resources Management. Interested students can apply by July 15 at the official portal at opadmission.iitg.ac.in/mtechregistration. More information is available on the IIT Guwahati website at iitg.ac.in.
One of the key attractions of the programme is that applicants are not required to possess a GATE score. Admissions will instead be based on a written test and/or interview conducted by the department. The classes for this course will begin from August 10, 2026.
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Eligible candidates must possess a four-year bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, or allied disciplines with at least 60 per cent marks or a CPI of 6.0 on a 10-point scale. Applicants are also required to have a minimum of one year of professional experience in the water resources sector.
The two-year programme will be carried out in hybrid mode, allowing students to attend lectures online while participating in laboratory sessions, project work, and final examinations at the IIT Guwahati campus. The online lectures will be recorded and made available to the students. The programme will adhere to a trimester-based system with each term consisting 12 weeks of instruction.
The course has multiple entry and exit point for the convenience of the students. The duration can be extended up to five years, making it suitable for professionals balancing academic pursuits with employment.
Students completing four courses (2 to 3 trimesters) will be awarded a PG Certificate in Basics in Flood and Water Resources Management, while those who finish seven courses ( 3 to 6 trimesters) will be eligible for a PG Diploma. Completion of all ten courses will lead to a Master of Science (Engineering) degree, and students who additionally complete capstone projects will be awarded an MTech in Flood and Water Resources Management.
Offered by the Department of Civil Engineering, the programme has been specifically designed for working professionals and graduates seeking advanced training in flood mitigation, climate resilience, and sustainable water resource management. In case of any doubts regarding the programme, students can write to adm_mtech_fwrm@iitg.ac.in.