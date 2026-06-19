IIT Guwahati MTech admission 2026 begins for Flood and Water Resources Management; GATE score not required

The online lectures will be recorded and made available to the students.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has opened applications for the second batch of its MTech programme in Flood and Water Resources Management. Interested students can apply by July 15 at the official portal at opadmission.iitg.ac.in/mtechregistration. More information is available on the IIT Guwahati website at iitg.ac.in.

One of the key attractions of the programme is that applicants are not required to possess a GATE score. Admissions will instead be based on a written test and/or interview conducted by the department. The classes for this course will begin from August 10, 2026.

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