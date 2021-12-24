IIT Guwahati launches school of business, MBA admissions to begin in January

ssssssssThe Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has commenced its academic activities at the newly initiated School of Business and will soon be admitting the first batch of students at its flagship programme, namely, the Masters of Business Administration (MBA).

The admission process for the MBA programme will open in January 2022, and the first batch is expected to commence their studies from July 2022. The admission to the MBA programme will be in line with the admission process adopted by other IITs offering MBA programmes, with the requirement of opening this programme to prospective applicants who have qualified the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021.

Candidates can access the programme information at iitg.ac.in/sob. The admission process will take place in two stages. In stage 1, the shortlisting of applications for the personal interview (PI) will be done. This will be followed by stage 2, where the final selection will be made based on the PI, along with a few other parameters.

TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati highlighted that the establishment of the School of Business at IIT Guwahati was motivated by the idea of promoting and contributing to the subjects of management and entrepreneurship, amongst other emerging subjects.

He emphasized the mission of the School to create an ecosystem in line with NEP2020, where learners from diverse backgrounds can strive and acquire expert skills and knowledge in business management as well, while also creating an opportunity for executives and technocrats to translate their ideas into tangible business solutions.

Head of the School, Laishram Boeing Singh mentioned that the primary goal of this newly established School is to impart business and management knowledge in conjunction with the right skills, to empower individuals striving towards achieving tangible entrepreneurial goals.