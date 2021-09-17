IIT Guwahati launches new centre for intelligent cyber physical systems

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati today launched the Centre for Intelligent Cyber-Physical Systems (CICPS), aimed at developing indigenous technologies. The centre will target developing a minimum of five technologies a year. These technologies will be developed indigenously and will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities.

As many as 13 PhD students and 18 MTech students have already joined the CICPS and these students will particularly work on the technologies for underwater exploration. The TIH – IIT Guwahati will fund the centre for the first five years, after which the centre is intended to become self-sustaining.

TG Sitharam, director, IIT Guwahati, said, “The CICPS will have major academic, human resources and technology development components with focus to develop products and technologies for underwater exploration which is an untouched research area in the contour.”

The CICPS will have six major components — technology development, centre of excellence, human resource development, technology business incubation and MTech programmes in robotics and artificial intelligence.

The human resource development and skill development programs in the CICPS will provide fellowships for doctoral, post-doctoral, and faculty. It will provide a platform for organising the preliminary and advanced skill development workshops.

The new master’s programme, initiated at CICPS, is designed to address advanced engineering topics and help to meet the growing need for industries. Presently, 41 members of IIT Guwahati are involved in this centre from different departments.