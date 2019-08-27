IIT-Guwahati launches M.Tech in Data Science, three international courses with Japan-based varsity

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati launched four new including M Tech in Data Science and three International programs with Gifu University, Japan. The other three courses are International Joint Master’s Degree Program in Food Science and Technology, International Joint PhD Program in Food Science and Technology and International Joint PhD Program in Integrated Mechanical Engineering.

The institute claims to have launched the courses based on the increasing interest of students in the areas. TG Sitharam, Director, IIT-Guwahati, said, “We believe that the four newly launched programmes will be a trendsetter academically and a gamechanger professionally. The focus of the programmes is on the study, invention, and creative use of technologies to create effective, usable, entertaining experiences with technology through interdisciplinary research in engineering, design, behavioural and social sciences, and to understand the impact of technology on individuals, groups, and organizations.”

The MTech in Data Science course, the institute said, will have a contribution from three departments. There will be five core course comprising of 10 modules, 7 lab courses, 4 electives and 2 projects. Every core course is proposed to be comprising of two half courses.

International Joint Degree programs with Gifu University, Japan will provide bilateral movement of at least 14 undergraduate or postgraduate students has started for following three international programs, namely, International Joint Master’s Degree Program in Food Science and Technology, International Joint PhD Program in Food Science and Technology, and International Joint PhD Program in Integrated Mechanical Engineering.

As part of the joint international agreement between the two institutes, four Japanese students (04), including three girls and one boy, from Gifu University, Japan, have enrolled for the program in April 2019 and visiting IIT-Guwahati, India for six months this year.

In addition, four students from India have also been registered for the International Joint PhD program in Food Science and Technology, and for the International Joint Degree program in Integrated Mechanical Engineering.