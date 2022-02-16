IIT-Guwahati launches master’s programme in liberal arts

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati launched a master’s programme in liberal arts. The programme will be offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Guwahati from the academic year 2022-2023. The first batch of 30 students will be admitted from the upcoming July 2022 semester based on specific admission criteria to be announced soon.

The programme aims to offer cross-disciplinary and multidisciplinary training to students and hone their ability to think critically and creatively about social, political, and aesthetic issues that concern the world today and would align with the NEP 2020. By engaging in cross-disciplinary and multidisciplinary conversations, students will learn to make informed judgments and choices, while also remaining aware of their ethical implications.

The programme will also offer opportunities for interested learners to engage with digital technology and methodology, think critically about technological paradigms, and apply digital tools in critical humanities research in praxis-based projects.

The courses have been designed keeping in mind the new developments in academia such as thinking across disciplines and including Liberal Arts philosophy in enhancing life skills. The range of courses comprising cores and electives is geared towards the orientation of Liberal Arts concepts like Geo- Spatial Analytics, Digital Humanities, International Relations, and Diplomacy, Study of vernacular literature and languages, Area Studies, etc.