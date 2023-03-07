IIT Guwahati launches certification programme in Digital Supply Chain Management

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati today launched an advanced certification programme in partnership with Imarticus Learning, an education firm. This new programme is designed for graduates and diploma holders looking to upskill and gain better employment opportunities in Digital Supply Chain Management.

This new programme is six months long, and will include live online classes and campus immersion sessions at IIT Guwahati.

The institute claims that the course content has been crafted by experts in the field, to ensure students get the opportunity to learn from industry leaders. Students will be provided training in the optimal use of technology to improve operational efficiency and decision-making across the supply chain.

The program has 7 modules that cover critical aspects of Digital Supply Chain Management and strategy, which would include supply chain fundamentals, technology in inventory management, supply chain analytics, supply chain risk management, technology in logistics management, implementation of digital supply chain strategy in a supply chain, and more.

In addition to the course lessons, students who enroll in this new certification course will also full be provided with complete placement assistance, which would include guidance related to resume/ CV building, LinkedIn profile building, acing mock interviews, and career mentorship. Selected students will also have full access to IIM jobs and Hirist.com.