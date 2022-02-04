IIT-Guwahati launches bachelor’s programme in energy engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is launching a new BTech programme in Energy Engineering. It will be offered by the School of Energy Science and Engineering, IIT Guwahati from the academic year 2022-2023. The first batch of 20 students will be admitted through the JEE Advanced 2022 counselling process.

The programme is aimed at training young minds to adopt a holistic approach while assessing the potential, the need, and the necessities for extending technological interventions towards sustainable energy development.

The programme is also intended to bridge gaps between academia, humanities, science, engineering, economics, management, and policymaking by incorporating energy management, societal & environmental impact studies, policy-making, economics, and other allied programmes in addition to the core engineering subjects.

TG Sitharam, director, IIT Guwahati, said, “There has been a substantial increase in funding from the government and private firms for renewable energy, which substantially will result in the creation of ample job opportunities in the green energy sector and companies.”

K Mohanty, head of the school outlined some of the new and interesting courses of the programme such as energy innovation & design thinking, community engagement & entrepreneurship programme, energy materials & device fabrication laboratory, etc. students will have a choice to continue the entrepreneurship programme in the last two semesters in lieu of two elective courses.