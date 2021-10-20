IIT-Guwahati launches BTech in data science and artificial intelligence

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati is launching a new BTech programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from the coming academic year. The first batch of 20 students will be admitted to IIT Guwahati through the ongoing JEE Advanced 2021 counselling process.

This new programme is designed to train students in topics related to Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI), with emphasis on relevant courses from other disciplines of science and engineering such as Computer Science, Electronics and Electrical Engineering, Mathematics and Statistics.

This DSAI programme will be offered by the newly established Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IIT Guwahati. The B Tech programme will emphasize extending training in both theoretical as well as practical perspectives. In addition, the students will have the opportunity to earn a Minor in another discipline of the institute.

Speaking about the programme, Prof TG Sitharam, director, IIT Guwahati, said, “The vast opportunities that Data Science and Artificial Intelligence field offers will fulfill the demands of having sufficiently qualified graduates to serve the nation in the future in areas requiring expertise in AI and Data Analytics.”