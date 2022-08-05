IIT-Guwahati reopens campus for all students, introduces 8 new UG, PG programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has resumed classes in physical mode with the July 2022-23 semester being conducted on campus. Post pandemic, the institute has introduced several new activities as well as programmes.

IIT-Guwahati has introduced eight new undergraduate and postgraduate courses – BTech programme in Energy Science and Engineering, MA in Liberal Arts, MTech in Bioengineering, MTech in Biomedical Science and Engineering, MDes in Electronic Product Design, MDes in Electronic Packaging and Design, MS (R) in Polymer Science and Technology, and MBA programme.

To ensure the safety of its students, the institute has all COVID-19 related precautions in place and is currently hosting a massive vaccine booster dose drive as well. More than 7,400 students are now attending classes in classrooms with the batch admitted during the pandemic attending full-semester classes in person for the first time.

Moreover, the institute provided financial aid during the recent Assam floods, raising a significant amount to help the people of the region. The drones developed by IIT Guwahati students and start-ups also helped in the survey of the floods and in disaster relief such as food and medicine delivery.