IIT-Guwahati introduces MS Research in e-mobility, a course on electric vehicles

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has introduced a new programme, MS (Research) in e-mobility. The institute claims to be the only IIT to have this course. The programme is jointly offered by the Departments of Electronics and Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering from the coming academic year. The admission procedure will start from June 15 2020.

The two-year MS (Research) programme will cover topics including smart mobility, Electric Vehicle (EV) drivetrain design and control, EV testing standards and protocols, charging infrastructure and V2G, among others. The IIT claims to has developed the curriculum in consultation with the leaders of the automobile industry. One-third of the curriculum is dedicated to laboratory work which has hardware as well as modelling-based experiments.

The syllabus will cover topics such as E-mobility, Electric and Hybrid Vehicles; Modelling, Dynamics and Control of EVs; and, Energy Storage and Conversion, informs the IIT. Besides the theory and the laboratory courses, the programme also has dedicated three semesters to project work. During these three semesters, the students will execute projects related to EV technology such as drivetrain design, control systems, battery management systems, V2G, autonomous vehicles, among others.

The institute is offering a total of 20 seats for the programme. A total of 10 seats are for the students who have completed their B.Tech. in electrical engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, mechanical engineering, and production engineering. The other 10 seats are for the industry-sponsored candidates. The selection of industry-sponsored candidates will be through a written test and/or interview.

Prof Santosha K. Dwivedy, Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, added, “This programme will give an opportunity to the students and professional engineers to develop the skills related to design, development, manufacturing and maintenance of Electric Vehicles and their components using the state-of-the-art techniques.”

Talking about the need for this programme, Prof Rohit Sinha, Head of the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, said, “Within one decade, the nation is projected to adopt the EV culture in a big way. Thus, it is high time for young engineers to join this exciting technological revolution and reap fulfilling career opportunities. I’m confident that this new MS programme will help them realise their dreams.”

