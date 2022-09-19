IIT Guwahati incubates 42 start-ups to promote entrepreneurial ecosystem

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati’ s Technology Incubation Centre (TIC) has incubated 42 start-ups that will work in different sectors such as robotics, IT, water, oil sector, biotechnology, Machine Learning, IoT, renewable energy, home automation, and logistics.

These start-ups have been incubated by the incubation centre that aims to provide space for new entrepreneurs and young minds to transform innovative ideas into viable business propositions.

The focus of the incubation centre is to promote advancement in science and technology, traditional knowledge and biodiversity resources, facilitate a platform for entrepreneurship and incubating research mindset for the development of society, and create an interface among researchers, technocrats, and industries.

IIT Guwahati’ s incubation centre is approved and recognised by the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India. Grant assistance from The Technology Development Board, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, has also been approved to support start-ups.

The incubation centre is open to candidates from all sectors of incubatees/startups and supports them in converting their ideas into successful business ventures. The centre will help the candidates by connecting them to a pool of experts in terms of faculties, funding agencies such as Oil India Limited (OIL) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), among others, and other financial institutions like Indian Bank and YES bank.