scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

IIT Guwahati incubates 42 start-ups to promote entrepreneurial ecosystem

These start-ups have been incubated by the incubation centre that aims to provide space for new entrepreneurs and young minds to transform innovative ideas into viable business propositions.

IIT Guwahati, MSME, Start-ups, incubation, incubatorIIT Guwahati' s incubation centre is approved and recognised by the Ministry of MSME. (File image)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati’ s Technology Incubation Centre (TIC) has incubated 42 start-ups that will work in different sectors such as robotics, IT, water, oil sector, biotechnology, Machine Learning, IoT, renewable energy, home automation, and logistics.

These start-ups have been incubated by the incubation centre that aims to provide space for new entrepreneurs and young minds to transform innovative ideas into viable business propositions.

The focus of the incubation centre is to promote advancement in science and technology, traditional knowledge and biodiversity resources, facilitate a platform for entrepreneurship and incubating research mindset for the development of society, and create an interface among researchers, technocrats, and industries.

IIT Guwahati’ s incubation centre is approved and recognised by the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India. Grant assistance from The Technology Development Board, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, has also been approved to support start-ups.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...

The incubation centre is open to candidates from all sectors of incubatees/startups and supports them in converting their ideas into successful business ventures. The centre will help the candidates by connecting them to a pool of experts in terms of faculties, funding agencies such as Oil India Limited (OIL) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), among others, and other financial institutions like Indian Bank and YES bank.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 05:05:27 pm
Next Story

Bhagavad Gita to be included in schools soon: Karnataka education minister

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement