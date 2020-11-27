IIT-Guwahati, IIT-BHU to offer joint doctoral programmes

The new course will be available from July 2021. ( Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Representational)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Guwahati and BHU, Varanasi will soon offer joint doctoral programmes. The two institutes have signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on November 27 in this regard. Under this MoU, IIT-Guwahati, and IIT (BHU), Varanasi will start a joint doctoral programme in July 2021. The institutes claim that it is the first time in the country that two IITs have come together to offer a joint degree programme.

IIT-BHU is considering starting a Joint MTech programme on similar lines to provide multi-institutional and multidisciplinary MTech programmes. IIT-Guwahati has also agreed to be part of this initiative.

Read | NTA to decide on JEE Main, NEET 2021 syllabus after assessing scenario with boards: 2021

The idea of a joint PhD programme was originally proposed by Prof TG Sitharam in 53rd IIT Council Meeting held in 2019. The vision behind this is to build a “network of excellence” of all IITs rather than each one striving to become a “tower of excellence”, a statement from the institutes claim. The IIT council accepted the proposal to start a joint degree programmes. Through this academic collaboration, both the institutes are expecting “a significant boost in high-quality research and foundation for further academic collaborations”.

“Such educational reforms and academic collaborations between premier educational institutes will promote multidisciplinary academic programs and research for encouraging and promoting a knowledge-based economy of the country,” a joint statement read.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd