IIT Guwahati announces MTech in Robotics and AI hybrid programme; GATE score not required for admission

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has launched a new MTech programme in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, designed for both fresh graduates and working professionals. The application process for the inaugural batch is currently open, with the deadline set for July 15.

According to the institute, the programme will be conducted in a hybrid format, combining online classes with on-campus laboratory sessions and final examinations at IIT Guwahati.

Course structure, duration and flexibility

The programme has a minimum duration of two years, with flexibility to extend up to five years. It is structured to accommodate working professionals through recorded lectures and a flexible academic schedule.

A key feature is the multiple-entry and multiple-exit system. Students can exit at different stages with recognised qualifications. After completing initial coursework, students can receive a postgraduate certificate. Completion of core and elective courses leads to a postgraduate diploma, while further progression with project work leads to a Master of Science (Engineering) degree and eventually the full MTech degree.