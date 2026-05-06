IIT Guwahati announces MTech in Robotics and AI hybrid programme; GATE score not required for admission

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has launched a new MTech programme in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, designed for both fresh graduates and working professionals. The application process for the inaugural batch is currently open, with the deadline set for July 15.
According to the institute, the programme will be conducted in a hybrid format, combining online classes with on-campus laboratory sessions and final examinations at IIT Guwahati.
The programme has a minimum duration of two years, with flexibility to extend up to five years. It is structured to accommodate working professionals through recorded lectures and a flexible academic schedule.
A key feature is the multiple-entry and multiple-exit system. Students can exit at different stages with recognised qualifications. After completing initial coursework, students can receive a postgraduate certificate. Completion of core and elective courses leads to a postgraduate diploma, while further progression with project work leads to a Master of Science (Engineering) degree and eventually the full MTech degree.
According to the institute, students who exit at any stage can rejoin the programme after a gap of one year to continue their studies.
Candidates applying for the programme must hold a four-year or five-year bachelor’s degree, or equivalent, in disciplines such as electrical, electronics, computer science, mechanical, civil, production, information technology or design. Applicants with a relevant master’s degree are also eligible.
A minimum of 60% marks or a 6.0/10 CPI is required. Candidates must have studied mathematics at least up to the Class 12 level.
The institute has stated that a GATE score is not required for admission. Selection will be based on a written test and/or interview conducted by IIT Guwahati.
The programme integrates core areas of robotics, artificial intelligence and automation. According to the institute, the curriculum covers topics such as machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, robot kinematics, dynamics and control systems.
Students will also work on real-world problems with industry experts after completing core coursework. The programme includes hands-on training components and project-based learning aimed at building practical problem-solving skills.
The institute stated that the course is designed to prepare graduates for roles such as robotics engineer, AI/ML engineer, automation engineer, data scientist and intelligent systems researcher across sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, defence and infrastructure.
Classes for the programme are scheduled to begin on August 10, 2026. Throughout the course, students will have opportunities to visit the IIT Guwahati campus for lab work, project guidance and interaction with faculty.
According to IIT Guwahati, the programme is aimed at building interdisciplinary expertise by combining engineering fundamentals with AI-driven technologies, aligned with evolving industry requirements.