GATE 2026 Begins Tomorrow: List of documents, dress-code, prohibited items and other instructions

GATE 2026 begins tomorrow: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will commence the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 from February 7, with the national-level examination scheduled over four days — February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. GATE 2026 will be held in two shifts each day, covering multiple engineering, science, and architecture papers. Candidates appearing for the exam are required to carefully go through the exam-day instructions, dress code, and list of prohibited items to avoid last-minute issues at the examination centre.

Candidates are required to download and verify their GATE 2026 admit card well in advance and strictly adhere to the instructions prescribed by the conducting institute. Entry to the examination centre will be regulated, and candidates are expected to report early for biometric verification and security checks.

GATE 2026 exam day guidelines

–Carry a printed copy of the GATE 2026 admit card to the examination centre.

–Report to the exam centre at least 90 minutes before the scheduled start time.

–Candidates will not be allowed to log in 30 minutes after the commencement of the examination.

–Do not carry any prohibited items, including electronic gadgets or suspicious objects.

–Candidates may carry a transparent water bottle, mask, and pen/pencil.

–A 20-minute reading period will be provided on the computer screen before the exam begins.

GATE 2026 Dress Code: Detailed instructions for male and female candidates

As per instructions, like last year, male candidates appearing for GATE 2026 are advised to wear simple, light, and comfortable clothing. Shirts or T-shirts with large buttons, metal zips, badges, or excessive pockets should be avoided.

Items such as belts, watches, rings, bracelets, goggles, and any metallic accessories are not permitted inside the examination hall. Candidates must wear open footwear such as sandals or flip-flops, as shoes are strictly not allowed. Caps, hats, mufflers, or any fabric covering the head will not be permitted unless required for religious reasons, subject to security checks.

Female candidates should opt for casual, comfortable attire without metal components. Clothing with brooches, metallic embroidery, or heavy embellishments should be avoided. Accessories, including jewellery, watches, stoles, belts, bangles, and hair accessories with metal parts, are not allowed inside the exam centre.

Similar to male candidates, shoes are prohibited, and candidates are advised to wear sandals or flip-flops. Any head coverings or additional garments may be subject to thorough checking at the centre.

GATE 2026 important candidate instructions for the exam hall

–Use the 20-minute window to read all instructions carefully.

–Do not bring rough sheets, blank paper, or written material of any kind.

–Scribble pads will be provided for rough work and must be returned after the exam; candidates should write their name and registration number on them.

–Use the “View All Questions” option to plan your attempt strategy.

–Save each answer after attempting a question.

–Mark questions for review if you plan to revisit them later.

GATE 2026 Exam Schedule: Check paper-wise timetable below

The detailed exam date, shift, and paper code schedule has been released on the official website.

Date Session Time February 7, 2026 Morning 9:30 am – 12:30 pm February 7, 2026 Afternoon 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm February 8, 2026 Morning 9:30 am – 12:30 pm February 8, 2026 Afternoon 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm February 14, 2026 Morning 9:30 am – 12:30 pm February 14, 2026 Afternoon 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm February 15, 2026 Morning 9:30 am – 12:30 pm February 15, 2026 Afternoon 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

The duration of each GATE 2026 paper is three hours. According to the tentative schedule, IIT Guwahati will declare the GATE 2026 results on March 19.