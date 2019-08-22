IIT-Guwahati achieves 18.46% female enrollment in B.Tech, exceeds target set by JEE apex board

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has surpassed the target of 17 per cent female enrollment this year, with 18.46 per cent students enrolled in the current batch of its B.Tech programmes. This year, the enrollment is higher than the target set by the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) apex board.

A total number of 829 students were admitted to IIT-Guwahati this year in Bachelors of Technology courses, out of which 153 are girls and 676 are boys against 112 girls and 608 boys last year. A total of 40 students have been admitted this year in the B.Des course, of which 16 are girls and 24 are boys.

Meanwhile, IIT-Guwahati has introduced four new programmes including M. Tech in Data Science, three International programmes with Gifu University, Japan – International Joint Master’s Degree Program in Food Science and Technology, International Joint PhD program in Food Science and Technology and International Joint PhD Program in Integrated Mechanical Engineering.

These new programmes were initiated by the Institute given the rising global demand and interest of students in these areas. In addition, the Bachelors in Design (B. Des), and Masters in Design (M. Des) has attracted students to IIT-Guwahati resulting in full admittance.

In addition to this year’s admission, IIT-Guwahati has two additional students exchange from Spain in Mechanical Engineering and four B. Tech students from NIT Agartala, selected for direct PhD program at IIT Guwahati through Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).