IIT-Guwahati develops chatbot ‘ALBELA’ to assist first year students

A team of postgraduate students from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, along with their faculty members are developing an Artificial Intelligence-enabled Chatbot – ALBELA – to teach and support the first-year students of Electrical & Electronics Engineering (EEE). The researchers are from the Department of EEE.

Chatbots are online robots which are powered by artificial intelligence to give automated replies to text messages like humans. Samarendra Dandapat, Professor, Department of EEE, IIT Guwahati, informed that by the next year, it will be extended to biomedical signal processing, electrical machine courses.

Praveen Kumar, professor, Department of EEE, IIT Guwahati, informed that the team had been working to develop the chatbot for the past seven months. “Seven research scholars of the department had worked on it. The response from the students has been overwhelming and we hope that this will become the new normal in the near future.”

Through ALBELA students can find their class schedule, tutorial schedule, examination queries. It also makes suggestions regarding preferred textbooks, reference books, notes, sample questions, etc. The chatbot is trained to answer all the queries related to the institute and its academic and administrative process, claims the institute.

The initiative is structured on the IBM Cloud (both SQL based and JSON based) to contain structured data like attendance, quiz marks, mid/end-semester marks of each student, states the IIT. This will enable the student to access these details with a single query.