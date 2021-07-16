IIT Guwahati holds 23rd convocation online, awards degrees to 1338 students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati today conducted its 23rd Convocation online where a total of 1,338 students received their degrees in various disciplines. The graduating students include 649 BTech and BDes students, 175 PhD students, 518 Master degree students and 4 students who received Joint Degrees with Gifu University, Japan.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Institute conducted online classes for approximately 448 courses. The grading and assessment for these courses were also completed online. Admissions for the PhD and postgraduate programmes for the July 2020 and December 2020 sessions were also conducted online.

IIT-Guwahati conducted multiple short-duration continuous assessments online for these programmes. The evaluation pattern was communicated to students at the beginning of the semester.

Read | JAM 2022: IIT-Roorkee to conduct exam on February 13



“The only instrument you have to remember is performance, performance leads to recognition, recognition leads to respect. I have hope that 50 years from now, this country will have 70-75 years old who have achieved their aspirational dreams. I have confidence they will create a developed India, an India that is not held back by problems of poverty, sickness, and malnourishment,” said chief guest NR Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys in his address at the Convocation.

Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati said in his address to the graduating students, “IIT Guwahati has set a goal to be recognised as one of the world’s top Institutes/Universities within the next three years. IIT Guwahati is trying to leap forward by embracing the rising demands of newer and interdisciplinary areas of research and technology development by incorporating NEP2020 policies, including industry interaction and participating in offering courses in futuristic areas, providing thrust to startup culture, Entrepreneurship at all levels and creation of jobs in the North East.”