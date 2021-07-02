IIT-Guwahati and NESAC to jointly offer joint internships, degree programmes

IT Guwahati has established a new Centre for Disaster Management and Research. (File Photo)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati and North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) will jointly carry out several initiatives to create a mass of skilled professionals in the field.

Some of the initiatives that would be taken up under this partnership include internship programmes, joint degree programmes, short-term training programmes, student exchange programmes and joint projects, among others.

TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “Joint certificate programmes, visiting professorship for teaching few suitable courses along with IITG faculty are few of the initiatives that both institutes could take forward.”

Since northeast India is prone to various disasters such as floods, earthquakes, landslides, and riverbank erosions, among others, the institutes will study these disasters and find suitable solutions.

PLN Raju, Director, North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC), said, “The signing of MoU with IIT Guwahati and specifically with CDMR (Centre for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction) at IIT-G focusing on training education and Research will further enhance NESAC in strengthening capacity building, training and research in this region.”

Recently, COVID-19 pandemic has been a learning lesson, which showed that any form of disaster can affect a country’s growth. To work in this direction, recently, IIT Guwahati has established a new Centre for Disaster Management and Research (CDMR).