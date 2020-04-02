IIT-Guwahati alumnus develops drone to disinfect public places in Telangana

In Karimnagar areas, the use of drones gave a positive results as it disinfect 50 times more area than traditional methods In Karimnagar areas, the use of drones gave a positive results as it disinfect 50 times more area than traditional methods

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati alumnus has developed drones for spraying disinfectant in public spaces to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Marut Dronetech – a start-up by Prem Kumar Vislawath is working with the Telangana government to deploy drones for public safety applications.

In Karimnagar areas, claims the institute, the drones disinfected 50 times more area than traditional methods. These drones also have cameras and speakers. These can be used by personnel to monitor places especially with high disease prevalence, from a difference and give appropriate instructions, using fitted loudspeakers.

Prem Kumar Vislawath, CEO, Marut Dronetech, said, “At a time when countries across the world are submitting to mass lockdowns owing to the ongoing pandemic, drone has emerged as a fresh breath of air, by proving to be an alternative and plausible lifeline for stranded populations advised social-distancing, at the time of the covid-19 crisis.”

