IIT Guwahati 28th Convocation: 2,265 degrees awarded, 412 PhD scholars among graduates

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati awarded degrees to 2,265 students during its 28th Convocation held on Sunday. The graduating batch included 982 undergraduate students, 871 postgraduate students and 412 PhD and dual degree (Master’s + PhD) scholars.
The institute also honoured meritorious students with four gold medals and 18 silver medals. Saptarshi Mukherjee of the BTech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence programme received the President of India Gold Medal for securing the highest cumulative performance index among the undergraduate batch.
|Category
|Number of Graduates
|Undergraduate
|982
|Postgraduate
|871
|PhD & Dual Degree
|412
|Total
|2,265
Among the undergraduate graduates, 932 students received BTech degrees and 50 graduated with a Bachelor of Design (BDes). At the postgraduate level, the institute awarded degrees to 556 MTech, 170 MSc, 60 MDes, 44 MA, 27 MBA and 14 MS (Research) students. A total of 412 students completed their PhD and dual degree programmes.
|Course
|Number of Graduates
|BTech
|932
|Bachelor of Design (BDes)
|50
|MTech
|556
|Master of Design (MDes)
|60
|MSc
|170
|MA
|44
|MS (Research)
|14
|MBA
|27
|PhD & Dual Degree (Master’s + PhD)
|412
|Total
|2,265
The Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal was awarded to Atri Chattopadhyay from the BTech in Electronics and Electrical Engineering programme for overall proficiency. The Governor of Assam Gold Medal (Undergraduate) was presented to Sarthak Kapoor from the BTech in Computer Science and Engineering, while the Governor of Assam Gold Medal (Postgraduate) went to Praneel Bhattacharya of the MTech in Chemical Engineering programme.
According to the institute, more than 26,790 students have graduated from IIT Guwahati since its establishment over 32 years ago.
During the convocation, IIT Guwahati also shared that it is currently handling around 290 research and consultancy projects with a combined value of approximately Rs 300 crore. The institute recently introduced an MTech programme in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence and has expanded collaborations with institutions in Japan and the United Kingdom in areas such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, research and student mobility.