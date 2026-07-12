IIT Guwahati 28th Convocation: 2,265 degrees awarded, 412 PhD scholars among graduates

According to the institute, more than 26,790 students have graduated from IIT Guwahati since its establishment over 32 years ago. (Image via IIT Guwahati)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati awarded degrees to 2,265 students during its 28th Convocation held on Sunday. The graduating batch included 982 undergraduate students, 871 postgraduate students and 412 PhD and dual degree (Master’s + PhD) scholars.

The institute also honoured meritorious students with four gold medals and 18 silver medals. Saptarshi Mukherjee of the BTech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence programme received the President of India Gold Medal for securing the highest cumulative performance index among the undergraduate batch.

Category Number of Graduates Undergraduate 982 Postgraduate 871 PhD & Dual Degree 412 Total 2,265

Among the undergraduate graduates, 932 students received BTech degrees and 50 graduated with a Bachelor of Design (BDes). At the postgraduate level, the institute awarded degrees to 556 MTech, 170 MSc, 60 MDes, 44 MA, 27 MBA and 14 MS (Research) students. A total of 412 students completed their PhD and dual degree programmes.