BTech at IIT Goa: Admission through JEE, scholarships, placements, hostel

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Goa is one of the youngest IITs established in 2016 by the Ministry of Education and was mentored by IIT Bombay for three years. Currently, the institute offers three degree programmes — BTech, MTech and PhD in various core and non-core specialisations.

The courses offered here by seven schools of IIT Goa are mathematics and computer science, electrical sciences, physical sciences, mechanical sciences, humanities and social sciences, chemical and material science and interdisciplinary life sciences. The institute has not been included in the NIRF rankings so far.

BTech at IIT Goa

The Institute offers four undergraduate (BTech) programs in engineering and follows a semester system. An academic year (July-April) consists of two semesters namely Autumn and Spring, each of approximately 16 weeks in duration. In each of the two semesters of the first year, a student is required to register for the relevant courses listed in the curriculum for that semester. The BTech programmes consist of eight semesters spread over four years. During the first semester all branches will have a common curriculum and the rest semesters will have different curricula on the basis of the programme chosen by the students.

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) is a part of the School of Mathematics and Computer Science (SMCS). The department started in 2016 when IIT Goa was established. The department believes in the philosophy of transformative education that empowers our students to be agents of change. It believes in the philosophy of empowering faculty members and research staff in order to attain excellence in teaching and research.

IIT Goa has signed an MoU with a US-based marketing analytics services firm ‘Express Analytics’ to collaborate in the field of data science and analysis, including artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

IIT Goa: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA (nta.ac.in) — and apply for the required national level entrance exam.

Step 2: Fill the application with required documents. For BTech aspirants fill JEE (Main).

Step 3: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Step 4: Candidates are shortlisted based on JEE (Main) & (Advanced) scores

Step 5: Seats are allotted for JoSAA counselling

Step 6: Check merit list for results.

Step 7: Wait for the counselling

Step 8: If selected pay the admission fees or wait for next merit list.

Scholarships

Institute Merit cum Means (MCM) scholarship is awarded to non-SC/ST BTech students of the institute strictly on merit-cum-means basis to upto 25 per cent of the students. It includes a tuition fee waiver and a fixed monthly stipend for eight months.

Facilities of Free Messing (FM) Scholarship is awarded to all BTech students of the SC/ST categories. It includes a fixed monthly stipend for eight months, free messing (only for the basic menu) and a hostel seat rent waiver. Tuition fee is waived for all SC/ST students by the statutes.

Remission of fees is given to all UG students (as defined by the ordinances on these programmes) as per norms laid down by the IIT council or the Ministry of Education (MoE), Govt. of India.

Placements

Amid this pandemic, the Career Development Cell (CDC) has registered 98 per cent placements for BTech and MTech students with the highest package of 1.12 crore.

A total of 142 companies registered for placements in AY 2021-22. Out of 74 BTech students registered, 73 secured jobs with an average package of Rs 23.4 lakh per annum. This year students secured 12 international offers, and positions are based at Dublin, Berlin, Spain, Japan & Mexico.

Recruiters

Some of the top companies that offered full-time jobs and internships include Microsoft, Media.Net, Google, Amazon, Codenation, Paytm, ARM, Siemens, Mathworks, VMWare, Intel, Mentor Graphics, Texas Instruments, AMD, Eaton, Sterlite, Synopsys, Oyo Rooms, Finisar, Thermax, Ather Energy, L&T, Reliance Jio, Deloitte, Bosch, ZS Associates and Goldman Sachs.

Hostels

The institute has four blocks in the hostel campus where three blocks are reserved for male students and one block for female students. Each hostel room accommodates two students with basic facilities.

Sports Facility

IIT Goa offers various sports facilities with a separate playing area for volleyball, football, table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton and chess. The students are guided by experts and the college teams actively participate in inter IIT competitions. It also hosts an equipped gymnasium complex for students.