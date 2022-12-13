GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur activates subject-wise mock test links; here’s how to download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur today released mock tests for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can now check the mock tests based on previous years exams at the official GATE 2023 website — gate.iitk.ac.in.

This year, the GATE 2023 exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023.

GATE 2023 mock tests: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official GATE 2023 website — gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down to the menu of ‘important announcements’.

Step 3: Click on the link for GATE 2023 mock test papers.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page where mock tests for different subjects/ papers will be displayed. Click on the paper you want the mock test for.

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page. Login using your registered credentials. Once successfully logged in, you will be able to download the mock tests.

The authorities have also notified aspirants that the exam environment is very similar to what one will experience during the actual exam of GATE 2023. However, there may be certain changes in the final version of the exam. Nevertheless, candidates should remember that some of the features may not be enabled in the current links.

According to the official schedule, the GATE 2023 results will be announced on March 16, 2023. The scorecard will be available for download from March 21, 2023.