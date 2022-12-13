scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur activates subject-wise mock test links; here’s how to download

IIT GATE 2023: Candidates who are appearing for the exam can now check the mock tests based on previous years exams at the official GATE 2023 website — gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023, GATE 2023 mock tests, GATE 2023 mock test linkCandidates should remember that some of the features may not be enabled in the current links. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur today released mock tests for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can now check the mock tests based on previous years exams at the official GATE 2023 website — gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 |Exam dates, time, cities, paper pattern — all FAQs answered

This year, the GATE 2023 exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023.

GATE 2023 mock tests: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official GATE 2023 website — gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down to the menu of ‘important announcements’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...Premium
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...

Step 3: Click on the link for GATE 2023 mock test papers.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page where mock tests for different subjects/ papers will be displayed. Click on the paper you want the mock test for.

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page. Login using your registered credentials. Once successfully logged in, you will be able to download the mock tests.

Advertisement
GATE 2023 |7 international centres withdraw from conducting exam

The authorities have also notified aspirants that the exam environment is very similar to what one will experience during the actual exam of GATE 2023. However, there may be certain changes in the final version of the exam. Nevertheless, candidates should remember that some of the features may not be enabled in the current links.

According to the official schedule, the GATE 2023 results will be announced on March 16, 2023. The scorecard will be available for download from March 21, 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 01:42:57 pm
Next Story

Elon Musk booed at comedian Dave Chappelle’s show

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close