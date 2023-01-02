IIT GATE 2023 Admit Card LIVE Updates: How to download hall ticket at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 LIVE Updates, Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) will on January 3 release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. Candidates who applied for the exam can download the hall ticket at the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 exams will begin on February 4, 2023 and will be held on February 5, 11 and 12, 2o23. Candidates’ responses will be available on the application portal on February 15, 2023. The provisional answer key will be available on February 21, 2023 and challenges to the answer key can be submitted from February 22 to 25, 2023. Results will be declared on March 16, 2023 and the scorecard will be available for download on March 21, 2023.

The national level exam tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce and arts. GATE is conducted annually on a rotational basis by seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Guwahati, Roorkee, Madras and Kharagpur) and IISc Bangalore on behalf of the National Coordination Board.

GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers and candidates will be allowed to appear in up to two papers.