Monday, Jan 02, 2023
IIT GATE 2023 Admit Card LIVE Updates: How to download hall ticket at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 LIVE Updates: Candidates who applied for the exam can download the hall ticket at the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers and candidates will be allowed to appear in up to two papers.

By: Education Desk , Edited by Agrima Srivastava
New Delhi | Updated: January 2, 2023 5:42:44 pm
gate.iitk.ac.in, GATE, GATE 2023, GATE 2023 admit card, GATE 2023 LIVE updates, GATE 2023 admit card live updates, GATE 2023 admit card released, GATE 2023 exam, GATE 2023 hall tickets releasedGATE 2023: The exams will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

GATE 2023 LIVE Updates, Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) will on January 3 release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. Candidates who applied for the exam can download the hall ticket at the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 exams will begin on February 4, 2023 and will be held on February 5, 11 and 12, 2o23. Candidates’ responses will be available on the application portal on February 15, 2023. The provisional answer key will be available on February 21, 2023 and challenges to the answer key can be submitted from February 22 to 25, 2023. Results will be declared on March 16, 2023 and the scorecard will be available for download on March 21, 2023.

The national level exam tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce and arts. GATE is conducted annually on a rotational basis by seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Guwahati, Roorkee, Madras and Kharagpur) and IISc Bangalore on behalf of the National Coordination Board.

GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers and candidates will be allowed to appear in up to two papers.

GATE 2023 Admit Card LIVE Updates: How to download hall ticket at gate.iitk.ac.in

17:42 (IST)02 Jan 2023
GATE 2023: Exam dates

This year, the GATE 2023 exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023.

17:37 (IST)02 Jan 2023
GATE 2023: When will admit cards release?

IIT Kanpur will release the GATE 2023 admit cards tomorrow. Candidates who applied for the exam can download the hall ticket at the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in.

The results will be announced on March 16, 2023. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representative Image)

GATE Admit Card 2023 LIVE Updates: GATE is conducted annually to assess the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce and arts. It conducted on a rotational basis by seven IITs and IISc Bangalore.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 17:25 IST
