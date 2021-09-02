IIT GATE 2022 registration: Documents required for filling form

GATE 2022: The IIT Kharagpur will begin the application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 today. Students can apply online at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is September 24 (without late fees) and October 1 (with late fees).

Important dates

GATE 2022 application process: September 2

Last date: September 24

Edit window opens: October 24 up till November 1

Last date to make changes: November 12 with extra fees

GATE 2022 exam date: February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022

The entrance test will be held in two sessions each day. It will be a fully computer-based test (CBT). The forenoon session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

List of documents required to fill form

— Valid ID for personal information (name, date of birth, personal mobile number, parents’ name, parents’ mobile number, etc.).

— Address for communication (including PIN code).

— Eligibility/ educational degree details.

— College name and address with PIN code.

— GATE paper(s) (subject).

— Three choices of GATE examination cities.

— High quality image of candidate’s photograph (check image size in the application form).

— Good quality image of candidate’s signature conforming to the requirements specified.

— Scanned copy of category (SC/ST), PwD certificate, Dyslexia certificate (if applicable) in pdf format.

— Scanned copy of any one of the valid photo identity document: Aadhaar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID and Driving License. — Net-banking/debit card/credit card/UPI details for fee payment.

Eligibility criteria

This year, the eligibility criteria has been revised. Candidates who have BDS and MPharm degrees can also appear for the GATE 2022. A candidate who is currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme or has already completed any government-approved degree programme in engineering/ technology/ architecture/ science/ commerce/ arts is eligible to appear.

There is no age limit to appear for the GATE 2022 examination.

Moreover, there are two new papers that have been introduced

“The two new papers (GE and NM) will provide direct benefits to graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in Ship Building Industries and Geo-informatics,” the official website reads.

GATE 2022: Application fees

The general category aspirants have to pay Rs 2000. Women candidates and candidates belonging to the SC/ST and PwD category get a concession of 50 per cent in the application fee and have to pay Rs 750 as the fee. For the application in the extended period candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs 500 over their category fee.