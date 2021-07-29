Candidates with BDS and MPharm degrees can appear for GATE 2022

Two new subject papers will be available to the GATE 2022 aspirants -- GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering), taking the total number of papers to 29. File.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, the organising institute for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022, on Wednesday announced that GATE 2022 will be held in February next year.

This year, the eligibility criteria to appear for GATE-2022 have been expanded. Candidates who have BDS and MPharm degrees can also appear for the exam.

Read | IIT Kharagpur to conduct GATE 2022

Two new papers, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NA&ME) and Geomatics Engineering, have also been included in the 2022 edition of the GATE.

“The two new papers will provide direct benefits to our graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in shipbuilding industries and geo-informatics,” Director of IIT-Kharagpur VK Tewari said.

Also Read | Inclusion of marine engineering, geomatics in GATE 2022 to help graduates pursue specialised careers

Two new subject papers will be available to the GATE 2022 aspirants — GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering), taking the total number of GATE papers to 29. “Further, the GATE is fast acquiring a brand value and foreign universities are also utilising the scores for their admission,” he added.

Last year, IIT-Bombay had relaxed the eligibility criteria to allow third-year students to take the exam as well. Earlier, the eligibility was limited to graduates or fourth-year students only.