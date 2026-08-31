GATE 1983 vs 2027: From two papers to 30, how India’s flagship engineering exam evolved

Robotics and Automation or Data Science and Artificial Intelligence did not exist as GATE papers when the examination was launched in 1983, following recommendations of the Nayudamma Review Committee on Postgraduate Engineering Education. Even Humanities and Social Sciences and Commerce now find a place in an examination that was originally conceived largely around postgraduate engineering education.

That contrast captures how far the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) has travelled in more than four decades.

Read | GATE 2027 registration, and more details

The first GATE, held on February 26, 1983, was a two-paper examination designed primarily to select students for postgraduate programmes at five IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. GATE 2027, to be conducted by IIT Madras, will offer 30 test papers, allow eligible candidates to choose up to two papers, and introduce Robotics and Automation as a new test paper.

Story continues below this ad

The official GATE 2027 website has made the original 1983 GATE brochure available, offering a glimpse into how the examination has changed over more than four decades.

GATE papers and exam pattern

The inaugural examination had two broad streams — Engineering and Science.

For engineering candidates, Paper I was General Engineering Sciences, while Paper II was a discipline-specific paper. Paper I carried 40% weightage and Paper II carried 60%.

Candidates in the Engineering stream could choose from disciplines including Aeronautical, Agricultural, Architecture, Chemical, Civil, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Mechanical, Metallurgical, Mining, Naval Architecture, Production and Industrial Engineering, and Textile Engineering Fibre Science and Technology.

Story continues below this ad

The examination was conducted on a single day. Paper I was scheduled from 9 am to 11 am, followed by Paper II from 1 pm to 4 pm.

From 1983’s paper-based process to today’s digital system

The difference in the application process is perhaps one of the clearest markers of GATE’s transformation. In 1983, candidates had to request an application form, for which they were asked to send a Rs 5 Indian Postal order and a self-addressed stamped envelope. The completed application then had to be accompanied by a Rs 45 registration fee through a demand draft and physically sent to the concerned IIT/IISc.

Candidates also received their admit cards by post. If an admit card had not arrived by February 15, 1983, candidates were instructed to contact the concerned GATE chairman.

GATE 2027, by contrast, uses the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). Candidates submit applications online, upload their photograph and signature digitally, and track application status through the portal.

Story continues below this ad

From one paper choice to two-paper combinations

The original GATE structure required candidates to choose one discipline-specific Paper II.

GATE 2027 gives candidates more flexibility, especially after the National Education Policy 2020. A candidate can appear for one or up to two test papers, subject to the permitted two-paper combinations. Both papers have to be included in a single application.

The structure of sectional papers has also evolved. GATE 2027 has revised the codes and sections for Engineering Sciences (XE), Humanities and Social Sciences (XH), and Life Sciences (XL).

Examination format has changed too

The 1983 examination relied on printed question papers and physical answer procedures. The original brochure says candidates were expected to bring their own slide rule and instrument box, while the use of electronic calculators was permitted.

GATE today is a computer-based examination.

Story continues below this ad

For GATE 2027, each paper carries 100 marks, with 15 marks allocated to General Aptitude and the remaining 85 marks covering the respective test-paper syllabus.

The examination has also moved from the two-paper structure of 1983 to a much wider paper ecosystem, with candidates now able to select from 30 disciplines.

While GATE 1983 was conducted on a single Saturday, GATE 2027 is scheduled across six dates: February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027. The current IIT Madras website describes these as three examination weekends.

The expansion reflects the scale and diversity of the modern examination, which now caters to candidates across 30 test papers.

Story continues below this ad

From 18-month postgraduate courses to a wider academic ecosystem

In 1983, GATE was explicitly positioned as a qualifying examination for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes at the IITs and IISc, with scholarships linked to admission after qualifying GATE.

Today, the role of the GATE score is considerably broader. IIT Madras states that a valid GATE score can be used for admission to master’s and direct doctoral programmes, while qualifying GATE can also be used to seek financial assistance. GATE scores are also used by several Public Sector Undertakings for recruitment.

Meanwhile, the introduction of Robotics & Automation is one of the most visible changes in GATE 2027. At the same time, IIT Madras has revised the syllabi, updated the sectional codes for XE, XH and XL, and made changes to the Textile Engineering & Fibre Science paper.