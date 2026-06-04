IIT Gandhinagar’s Explorer Fellowship 2026 selects 56 student teams for 6-week India expedition

IIT Gandhinagar Explorer Fellowship: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Gandhinagar) has started its Explorer Fellowship programme. The programme enables students to explore different parts of India and return with valuable real-world experiences. It encourages participants to step outside their comfort zones, engage with people from diverse backgrounds, and develop resilience, adaptability, and self-confidence.

The 2026 edition of the six-week programme received applications from 63 student teams. Following a selection process, 56 teams have been chosen to participate. Launched in 2015, the initiative aims to promote experiential learning by motivating students to venture beyond familiar environments and gain a deeper understanding of the country through firsthand experiences.

IIT Gandhinagar has structured financial support under a low-budget travel framework, allowing students to undertake journeys across India while learning to manage resources responsibly and travel sustainably.

“This first-of-its-kind initiative among the IITs encourages students to connect with people, communities, and realities beyond campus. By travelling across India and navigating unfamiliar situations, students develop confidence, empathy, independence, and better decision-making skills. The programme is a part of the continued commitment of IITGN towards the holistic education of students,” said Prof. Manish Kumar, Dean, Student Affairs, IITGN, while talking about this initiative.

IITGN students who are above the age of 18 can participate in the fellowship. Candidates who are participating have to travel across six states in India. In these, there should be at least one state from the North-East, one from the North, and one state from the South. Students are supposed to travel in sleeper-class train coaches or state-run buses. They have to stay in affordable accommodations like youth hostels and homestays.

“One of the things we really enjoy in the fellowship programme is seeing students’ creativity each year in coming up with innovative themes around which they organise their travel. Themes have ranged from architecture, dams, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites to regional variations in cuisines and sartorial choices.”, said Prof. Chetan D. Pahlajani, Convener of the Explorer Fellowship Programme, IITGN.

These experiences, as stated in the press release, encourage students to engage with real-world scenarios across India, which will help to develop teamwork, adaptability and meaningful peer connections. During the travel period, candidates will explore local cultures, handicrafts and handloom traditions, regional cuisines, heritage sites, community enterprises, and diverse socio-economic landscapes. This makes the fellowship a unique learning experience beyond the classroom.