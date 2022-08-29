scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

IIT-Gandhinagar to train 100 economically weaker students in leadership and communication skills

The first IITGN Dakshana Leadership Programme will be hosting 100 Dakshana scholars selected from their Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad branches

IITGNThese students will be trained by some of the best mentors from India and abroad. (Image credits: IIT Gandhinagar)

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT-GN) has joined hands with Dakshana, a not-for-profit organisation, and Ruyintan Mehta, an entrepreneur, and philanthropist, to start a “IITGNDakshana Leadership Programme” to train 100 academically outstanding but economically underprivileged students, predominantly from rural India, in essential skills of leadership, critical thinking, and communication. The training will be from September 1 to 30.  

The first IITGN Dakshana Leadership Programme will be hosting 100 Dakshana scholars selected from their Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad branches. These students will be trained by some of the best mentors from India and abroad. As a part of the programme, they will also visit Sabarmati Ashram, Adalaj stepwell, and other heritage sites of Ahmedabad.

Read |IIT Madras, IIS to develop boxing analytics software to increase India’s medal tally at Olympics

These students are from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and other government schools across India after getting selected for intensive coaching based on their academic record and result in classes 10 and 12 and Dakshana’s proprietary testing. The annual income of their parents/guardians is generally less than Rs 2 lakh.

Dakshana presently helps bright and impoverished students, predominantly from rural India, to prepare for IIT and medical entrance exams through intensive coaching for 1-2 years. The IITGN Dakshana Leadership Programme aims to equip students with these skills and knowledge in an IIT environment to help them reach their full potential.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 05:55:27 pm
Next Story

Karnataka Idgah Maidan case: Supreme Court to hear Muslim body’s plea against HC order tomorrow

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
HC rejects bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son
Illegal arms purchase case

HC rejects bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son

Countdown clock put on hold: NASA
NASA's Artemis 1

Countdown clock put on hold: NASA

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement