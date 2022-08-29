IIT-Gandhinagar to train 100 economically weaker students in leadership and communication skills

These students will be trained by some of the best mentors from India and abroad. (Image credits: IIT Gandhinagar)

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT-GN) has joined hands with Dakshana, a not-for-profit organisation, and Ruyintan Mehta, an entrepreneur, and philanthropist, to start a “IITGN–Dakshana Leadership Programme” to train 100 academically outstanding but economically underprivileged students, predominantly from rural India, in essential skills of leadership, critical thinking, and communication. The training will be from September 1 to 30.

The first IITGN Dakshana Leadership Programme will be hosting 100 Dakshana scholars selected from their Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad branches. These students will be trained by some of the best mentors from India and abroad. As a part of the programme, they will also visit Sabarmati Ashram, Adalaj stepwell, and other heritage sites of Ahmedabad.

These students are from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and other government schools across India after getting selected for intensive coaching based on their academic record and result in classes 10 and 12 and Dakshana’s proprietary testing. The annual income of their parents/guardians is generally less than Rs 2 lakh.

Dakshana presently helps bright and impoverished students, predominantly from rural India, to prepare for IIT and medical entrance exams through intensive coaching for 1-2 years. The IITGN Dakshana Leadership Programme aims to equip students with these skills and knowledge in an IIT environment to help them reach their full potential.