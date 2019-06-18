IIT-Gandhinagar to organise Open House to address queries related to JEE Advanced, admissions

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) is hosting open houses to guide students and their parents about different engineering branches available at IITs, career opportunities to help them gain a better understanding of the IIT education system. The open house will be held for students who have qualified the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.

The JEE open house will be held at three different locations with the first being held at New Delhi on June 22, at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nipccd Campus, Hauz Khas. The second and third open house will be held on June 23 at Mumbai in the Walchand Hirachand Hall, Churchgate, and at the IIT Gandhinagar Campus. Students interested in taking part can register at — events.iitgn.ac.in/2019/openhouse/.

Dean, academic affairs, IIT Gandhinagar, Pratik Mutha, said, “The JEE open house aims to address doubts and queries of prospective students and their guardians regarding various disciplines, course structures, activities and opportunities at IITs so that they can take informed decisions. The open house is organized at three different locations will make it convenient for them to attend at a place of their choice.”

The New Delhi open house session will kick off at 10 am. The Mumbai open house will open the gates for the qualified students and their parents from 3 pm onwards. The participants will get an opportunity to interact with dean student affairs, IIT Gandhinagar, Harish P.M. and will also get to speak with current and former students.

The event at IIT Gandhinagar campus will include a campus tour, sessions with IIT Gandhinagar, director, Sudhir Jain and other senior faculty including dean (academic affairs) and associate dean (student welfare), along with faculty, students and alumni of the Institute.