IIT Gandhinagar to hold exhibition of Satyajit Ray’s original sketchbook at ‘Comics Conclave’

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar will hold a two-day ‘Comics Conclave’ from January 21 to 22, where few pages from Satyajit Ray’s original sketchbook will be exhibited.

The exhibition is free and open for all. Those interested can register on the website till January 21— art.iitgn.ac.in/comicconclave2023. The exhibition will be open from 4 pm to 8 pm on both days.

The exhibition is a part of the main Comics exhibition of the event – “An Exhibition of Low Art” – and will give a chance to see the lesser-known artistic side of the legendary filmmaker and his approach to the sequential graphic narrative.

The institute will be exhibiting some selected and curated images from the original sketchbook of Satyajit Ray with support from Sandeep Ray, filmmaker and son of Satyajit Ray, and Pinaki De, comics scholar, designer, and associate professor at the Department of English, Raja Peary Mohan College, University of Calcutta.

These prints of the pages from his original sketchbook reflect Ray’s approach to the sequential graphic narrative and how it supplemented his cinematic language.

Satyajit Ray was known to be a comics enthusiast, and has a personal collection of comics now archived at his residence. Despite his abiding interest in sequential graphic narratives recorded in many interviews across time, there is very little to show in terms of his active engagement with the form.

The only published evidence comes in the form of four comic strips that he did for the covers of Sandesh magazine. However, if we delve deeper into his notebooks and sketchbooks, we can see him playing around with ideas about this visual form. In fact, he presented “Pather Panchali” and “Ravishankar” (a film that never materialised) in the form of a sequential visual script in the 1950s.

Apart from this, the “Exhibition of Low Art” will also showcase comics by Orijit Sen, Sarnath Banerjee, Amruta Patil, Nikhil Gulati, Longform Collective, and artworks and artefacts on Indian Traditional storytelling by students of National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad (mentored by Gayatri Menon). The exhibition has been curated by Prof Argha Manna, Artist-in-Residence, IIT Gandhinagar.

The two-day Conclave is also lined up with a series of interactions with graphic novelists, artists, filmmakers, and academic scholars, including Orijit Sen, Amruta Patil, Sarnath Banerjee, Nikhil Gulati, Pinaki De, Debkumar Mitra, and Gayatri Menon.