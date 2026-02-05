IIT Gandhinagar launches AI Resilience & Command Centre for climate-risk management studies

By enabling anticipatory and coordinated responses, this AI-powered Centre will directly contribute to safer Indian cities, protect livelihoods and enable sustainable urban growth while advancing the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has launched its AI Resilience and Command (ARC) Centre to boost its data-driven climate-risk management in the country. The centre, located at IIT Gandhinagar Research Park, aims to strengthen its data-driven decision-making for urban resilience

This vision for ARC AI Resilience Command Centre is to connect the dots from ‘Rain to Resilience’ by integrating flood forecasting, mobility impacts and operational decision support into a single physics-guided AI framework. The inaugural ceremony was attended by several senior government officials who also participated in the lamp lighting ceremony and shared their reflections on urban resilience and governance.