IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for summer research internship programme

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has started the application process for its flagship Summer Research Internship Program (SRIP) 2026, inviting highly motivated undergraduate and postgraduate students from across India to engage in rigorous, hands-on research projects under the mentorship of IITGN faculty. SRIP is widely recognised as one of the premier summer research opportunities offered by an IIT, providing participants with an immersive research experience on a world-class campus.

Through this internship, SRIP aims to bring together talented students from diverse academic backgrounds — including engineering, sciences, and interdisciplinary domains — to work collaboratively on cutting-edge research problems that address real-world challenges. Interns get direct access to state-of-the-art laboratories, advanced research infrastructure, and regular interaction with faculty mentors, fostering both technical excellence and intellectual curiosity.