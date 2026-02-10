IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for summer research internship programme

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has started the application process for its flagship Summer Research Internship Program (SRIP) 2026, inviting highly motivated undergraduate and postgraduate students from across India to engage in rigorous, hands-on research projects under the mentorship of IITGN faculty. SRIP is widely recognised as one of the premier summer research opportunities offered by an IIT, providing participants with an immersive research experience on a world-class campus.
Through this internship, SRIP aims to bring together talented students from diverse academic backgrounds — including engineering, sciences, and interdisciplinary domains — to work collaboratively on cutting-edge research problems that address real-world challenges. Interns get direct access to state-of-the-art laboratories, advanced research infrastructure, and regular interaction with faculty mentors, fostering both technical excellence and intellectual curiosity.
Eligibility and Application Details
Applications for SRIP 2026 opened in mid-February and will remain open until March 5, 2026. Students currently enrolled in bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes at recognised institutions are eligible to apply. The programme encourages applications from students with a strong academic record and a keen research interest, regardless of discipline or prior experience.
Applicants must review the list of projects offered by faculty members and submit their details along with a statement of purpose through the official SRIP portal. Multiple applications are permitted if students wish to apply for different projects. Selection is highly competitive and based on academic performance, research alignment, and the strength of the application.
Programme Structure & Benefits
SRIP runs for a minimum of eight weeks during the summer break. This year, it will take place between early May 7 and July 16. Interns are expected to work on-campus in an offline mode, engaging deeply with their research assignments. Selected interns receive a weekly stipend of ₹2,000, with some variations possible for faculty-funded projects. Additionally, a select group of interns may be eligible for the prestigious Bhalodia-Khetan Summer Research Excellence Award, which comes with a monetary prize to recognise outstanding contributions.
Beyond research, SRIP offers a holistic experience with lecture series, poster sessions, cultural and sports activities, and opportunities for networking and collaboration across disciplines. At the end of the programme, interns are expected to present their findings and submit a final report, providing a strong foundation for future research or higher-education pursuits.
