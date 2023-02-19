scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for summer internships; check details

Interested candidates can now apply and check details about this internship programme at the official website of IIT Gandhinagar — srip.iitgn.ac.in — before March 10, 2023.

Candidates will be able to apply for the internship programme till March 10, 2023.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar is now inviting applications for its summer research internship programme (SRIP). Interested candidates can now apply and check details about this internship programme at the official website of IIT Gandhinagar — srip.iitgn.ac.in.

According to the official notification, candidates will be able to apply for the internship programme till March 10, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 |PIL on 75% eligibility criteria to be heard on Feb 21. Here’s all you need to know

Interested candidates should be pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree to be eligible for this summer internship programme, which will be conducted for a minimum duration of eight weeks, between May 5 to July 15, 2023.

The candidates will be awarded a stipend of Rs 2,000 per week. However, this amount may vary for faculty funded interns. In addition to this, a few selected candidates will be awarded Rs 50,000 in the name of Bhalodia-Khetan summer research excellence award. All students who have successfully completed SRIP, according to their faculty guides, will be provided certificates towards the end. Candidate’s overall profile will be reviewed including academic background, performance, research interests, alignment with proposed projects and prior experience if any.

SRIP results are expected to be announced on SRIP website and the emails will be sent to the selected interns by the end of March.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 13:46 IST
