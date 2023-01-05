IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for PG courses in Cognitive Science, Society and Culture; check how to apply

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar is inviting applications to its postgraduate programmes in Cognitive Science and Society and Culture for the academic year starting from July 2023. Interested candidates can apply at the official website of IIT Gandhinagar — iitgn.ac.in.

The uniquely designed programmes — Master of Science (MSc) in Cognitive Science and Master of Arts (MA) in Society and Culture — are interdisciplinary in nature and equip students for a variety of roles in various interdisciplinary fields.

IIT Gandhinagar admission process: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Gandhinagar — iitgn.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “Admission”, and then fill out the application form and submit the required documents.

Step 3: Pay the admission fees and download the admission form for further use.

Step 4: Then, go through the selection process.

Step 5: Then wait for the merit list.

Candidates have time till January 25, 2023 to fill out the application forms for these masters programmes.

The MSc in Cognitive Science programme aims to train students for industry roles such as Educators, User Experience (UX) Designer, Linguistic Analysts, Data Analysts, Product Developers/Designers, AI Engineers, and opportunities in Cognitive Rehabilitation, Robotics, and Consumer Behavior, among other fields. It will also help them train for academic roles such as Teaching or Research in Human-Computer Interface, Neuroscience, Decision Making, etc., and International PhD in opportunities, or establishing a start-up.

Similarly, the MA in Society and Culture will help candidates get trained in working with non-profit (NGOs, policy think tanks), industry roles such as Journalism, Advertising/media, Communications, Writing, Human Resources; or academic roles like Teaching or Research in Ecological Sciences & Public Policy, among others. It will also provide international PhD opportunities.