IIT-Gandhinagar invites applications for MSc in Cognitive Science

IIT-Gandhinagar admissions 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Gandhinagar) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Masters programme in cognitive science. The application process is open at the website- iitgn.ac.in till January 31.

The course was introduced in 2013, and its Centre for Cognitive and Brain Sciences conducts high-quality research on various cutting-edge topics- perception, curiosity, attention, motor learning, decision making, prosthetics, rehabilitation, robotics, consumer behavior, multisensory perception, music cognition, and tactile perception, among other areas.

The students from other disciplines can also apply for the cognitive science course. According to IIT-Gandhinagar, “The students of M.Sc in cognitive science come from a variety of disciplines ranging from psychology, physics, engineering, life sciences and philosophy, among other fields.”

The institute has also opened its application process for Masters in Society and Culture. Highlighting the course details, Prof Jaison Manjaly, head, Discipline of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Gandhinagar, said, “The interdisciplinary nature of all the IIT Gandhinagar courses makes a student’s learning experience highly enriching. The MA in Society and Culture offers students diverse perspectives on social and cultural factors with a nuanced and more in-depth understanding of their context. The MSc in Cognitive Science, on the other hand, offers a deeper understanding of mind, brain, and cognition.”

Due to the pandemic, the admission test and interview process for the courses will be held online, the release mentioned.