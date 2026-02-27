IIT Gandhinagar Internship: Who can apply, stipend, activities in SRIP 2026 — all you need to know

Interested students can submit their applications through the official SRIP portal at--srip.iitgn.ac.in/info/srip2026/.

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar has opened the applications for its Summer Research Internship Program (SRIP) 2026, giving undergraduate and postgraduate students across the country the opportunity to work alongside. The application window will remain open until March 5, 2026.

The programme, which runs annually, provides students with hands-on exposure to research in a structured academic environment. This year’s edition follows the same format as previous iterations, with the internship period scheduled between May 7 and July 16, 2026. Students are required to commit to at least 8 weeks within this window.

Who can apply?

SRIP 2026 is open to students currently enrolled in bachelor’s or master’s degree programmes. The institute has also made provisions for international students who are studying in India, allowing them to apply through a separate track under the same programme. Both categories of applicants are subject to the same deadline and duration requirements.