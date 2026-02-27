IIT Gandhinagar Internship: Who can apply, stipend, activities in SRIP 2026 — all you need to know

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar has opened the applications for its Summer Research Internship Program (SRIP) 2026, giving undergraduate and postgraduate students across the country the opportunity to work alongside. The application window will remain open until March 5, 2026.
The programme, which runs annually, provides students with hands-on exposure to research in a structured academic environment. This year’s edition follows the same format as previous iterations, with the internship period scheduled between May 7 and July 16, 2026. Students are required to commit to at least 8 weeks within this window.
SRIP 2026 is open to students currently enrolled in bachelor’s or master’s degree programmes. The institute has also made provisions for international students who are studying in India, allowing them to apply through a separate track under the same programme. Both categories of applicants are subject to the same deadline and duration requirements.
There is no restriction based on discipline or field of study mentioned in the programme brochure, which suggests that students from engineering, sciences, humanities, and other departments at their respective institutions may be eligible to apply, provided they meet the basic enrollment condition.
Interested students can submit their applications through the official SRIP portal at srip.iitgn.ac.in/info/srip2026/.
The deadline for receiving applications is March 5, 2026, and students are advised to complete and submit their applications well before the cutoff.
Selected interns will receive a weekly stipend of Rs 2,000 for a maximum of eight weeks, amounting to a total of Rs 16,000 over the course of the internship. The stipend is intended to help students manage basic living expenses during their stay.
Beyond the standard stipend, the institute has also announced the Bhalodia-Khetan Summer Research Excellence Award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000. This award will be given to select interns who demonstrate outstanding performance during the programme.
SRIP 2026 is not limited to laboratory or research work alone. The institute has built a series of supplementary activities into the programme to give interns a broader academic and cultural experience during their time at the campus.
These include a lecture series featuring talks by faculty and researchers, a segment called Chalk the Talk, which involves informal academic discussions or presentations, and a Diaries component that is likely aimed at documentation or reflection on the research experience.
Interns will also participate in a poster session, where they are expected to present their research work in a formal setting — a format commonly used in academic conferences. Apart from academics, the programme includes cultural activities and sports.
For any queries related to the internship, the institute can be contacted at internships@iitgn.ac.in.