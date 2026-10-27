IIT Gandhinagar to host FutureLab Grand Challenge; applications open till November 12

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) will host the Grand Finale of the GIFT FutureLab Grand Challenge 2026–27, a national innovation competition inviting students and researchers to develop technology solutions for the financial services sector. Applications are open until November 12, 2026.

The challenge will accept entries from students and researchers at technical, management and other higher education institutions across India. Participants can apply individually or in teams. The competition is open to ideas across technology areas, with an emphasis on original research and innovations that have a clear path to practical use in financial services.

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