IIT Gandhinagar to host FutureLab Grand Challenge; applications open till November 12

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) will host the Grand Finale of the GIFT FutureLab Grand Challenge 2026–27, a national innovation competition inviting students and researchers to develop technology solutions for the financial services sector. Applications are open until November 12, 2026.
The challenge will accept entries from students and researchers at technical, management and other higher education institutions across India. Participants can apply individually or in teams. The competition is open to ideas across technology areas, with an emphasis on original research and innovations that have a clear path to practical use in financial services.
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Indicative areas include artificial intelligence-based financial systems, digital assets and programmable finance, quantum-ready financial infrastructure, cybersecurity, fraud detection and risk management, regulatory technology, and next-generation financial infrastructure. Participants are not restricted to these categories, provided their proposals are relevant to financial services and have potential for practical application.
Selection process and finale
The initial application and evaluation stages will be conducted online. Entries will be assessed on novelty, technical merit, relevance to the financial sector, feasibility, potential impact and commercialisation prospects.
Around 10 to 12 shortlisted teams will be invited to IIT Gandhinagar for an in-person Grand Finale, proposed to be held by December 20, 2026. The finalists will present their innovations to a jury comprising experts from academia, technology, financial services, industry and the GIFT City ecosystem.
Selected teams may also get opportunities to engage with banks, financial institutions, fintech companies and other industry partners. Depending on the relevance of their innovations and partner interest, these interactions could lead to pilot projects, research collaborations, product validation or commercialisation opportunities.
The top three teams may get an opportunity to showcase their innovations at a GIFT City or Vibrant Gujarat platform in January 2027.
The challenge is being organised by GIFT City in association with IIT Gandhinagar ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027. It aims to identify research and technology ideas that can address practical requirements in financial services, including the development of new financial products, improved security and risk management, and the infrastructure needed to support emerging technologies.