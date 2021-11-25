IIT-Gandhinagar allows international students to apply for admissions in second semester

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) is introducing winter admissions for international students to its postgraduate programmes (PG) in engineering, science, and humanities and social sciences. The institute has decided to create an opportunity for international students to seek admission during the second semester, which starts on January 4, 2022.

International students may apply online to degree-granting postgraduate programs across several disciplines through its PG international admissions portal iitgn.ac.in/admissions/international_student.

The institute offers PhD and MTech degrees in biological engineering, chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering, earth system science, materials engineering, and mechanical engineering; PhD and MSc degrees in physics, chemistry, mathematics, cognitive science; PhD in humanities and social sciences; and MA in society and culture.

The institute offers multiple scholarships and financial aid for international students, including fully paid PhD fellowships, international student fellowships, tuition awards, tuition fee waivers, and travel awards. Special scholarships are also available for students from SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries.