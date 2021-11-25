scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 25, 2021
MUST READ

IIT-Gandhinagar allows international students to apply for admissions in second semester

International students may apply online to degree-granting postgraduate programs across several disciplines through its PG international admissions portal iitgn.ac.in/admissions/international_student.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
November 25, 2021 5:24:48 pm
IITGN offers multiple scholarships and financial aid for international students. (Photo:IITGN)

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) is introducing winter admissions for international students to its postgraduate programmes (PG) in engineering, science, and humanities and social sciences. The institute has decided to create an opportunity for international students to seek admission during the second semester, which starts on January 4, 2022.

The institute decided this year to create an additional opportunity for international students to seek admission during the second semester, which starts on January 4, 2022. The last date to apply to these programmes is December 10, 2021.

Read |JEE Advanced 2023: Revised syllabus released for IIT entrance exam

International students may apply online to degree-granting postgraduate programs across several disciplines through its PG international admissions portal iitgn.ac.in/admissions/international_student.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The institute offers PhD and MTech degrees in biological engineering, chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering, earth system science, materials engineering, and mechanical engineering; PhD and MSc degrees in physics, chemistry, mathematics, cognitive science; PhD in humanities and social sciences; and MA in society and culture.

The institute offers multiple scholarships and financial aid for international students, including fully paid PhD fellowships, international student fellowships, tuition awards, tuition fee waivers, and travel awards. Special scholarships are also available for students from SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 25: Latest News

Advertisement