IIT Gandhinagar announces new MTech, MDes programmes on technologies and design

It also mentioned that the course will aim to strengthen systems thinking and collaborative problem-solving capabilities relevant to real-world challenges. (Image: iitgn.ac.in)

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has announced the launch of two new academic programmes, a Master of Design (MDes) programme and a Master of Technology (MTech) in Maritime Engineering programme from the upcoming academic year (2026-27).

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Building on the Institute’s Design and Innovation Centre, the Master of Design programme will integrate design thinking with engineering, technology, and social sciences, as mentioned in the press release. It also mentioned that the course will aim to strengthen systems thinking and collaborative problem-solving capabilities relevant to real-world challenges.

On the other hand, its Master of Technology (MTech) in Maritime Engineering Programme will cover areas such as port and ocean infrastructure, logistics, and regulatory frameworks. Additionally, it will address gaps in maritime-focused education, particularly in Gujarat, a state known for its port activity and cargo traffic.