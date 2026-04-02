IIT Gandhinagar announces new MTech, MDes programmes on technologies and design

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has announced the launch of two new academic programmes, a Master of Design (MDes) programme and a Master of Technology (MTech) in Maritime Engineering programme from the upcoming academic year (2026-27).
Building on the Institute’s Design and Innovation Centre, the Master of Design programme will integrate design thinking with engineering, technology, and social sciences, as mentioned in the press release. It also mentioned that the course will aim to strengthen systems thinking and collaborative problem-solving capabilities relevant to real-world challenges.
On the other hand, its Master of Technology (MTech) in Maritime Engineering Programme will cover areas such as port and ocean infrastructure, logistics, and regulatory frameworks. Additionally, it will address gaps in maritime-focused education, particularly in Gujarat, a state known for its port activity and cargo traffic.
IIT Gandhinagar’s focus is centred on emerging domains expected to shape technological growth in the next decade. Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, healthcare technologies, and sustainability are among the key areas where the Institute is building deeper academic and research engagements.
Meanwhile, IIT Gandhinagar has also strengthened its academic programmes through collaborations with education institutions of the country. Multiple Dual-degree programmes are being offered with leading national institutions, such as the Indian Institute of Science, Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology Surat, National Institute of Technology Agartala, and the Indian Space Research Organisation – Space Application Centre, among others.
Apart from that, the course will allow students to participate in interdisciplinary coursework, industry collaborations, and project-based learning. The semester-long engagements with industries, research laboratories, and startups motivate students to gain practical experience and engage with real-world problems while gaining academic credits.
Speaking about the Institute’s evolving academic direction and its emphasis on aligning education with emerging national and global priorities, Prof. Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Gandhinagar, said, “As we look at the next decade, the role of higher education institutions must extend beyond disciplinary depth to shaping how knowledge is applied in complex, real-world contexts. At IIT Gandhinagar, this has meant consciously expanding into areas such as design and maritime engineering, where the challenges are inherently interdisciplinary and systems-driven. The Master of Design programme reflects a shift towards integrating creativity with engineering and social understanding, enabling students to engage with problems that require both analytical rigour and human-centred thinking.”