IIT Gandhinagar announces free online camp for school children

The camp aims to encourage school children and their parents to think beyond conventional choices in education and professions.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar will be conducting ‘Camp HSS’ (Humanities and Social Sciences), a free online camp for students of Classes 8-12. The camp will be conducted from July 30 till August 1 2021. Interested students may register at hss.iitgn.ac.in/camp. The last date to register is July 20.

The camp aims to develop critical thinking, empathy and creativity in students, and enable them to be thinkers and influencers. The camp also seeks to create awareness among school students and parents about Liberal Arts programmes, and about life and career choices that step beyond conventional and mainstream choices. Since most individuals remain unaware of Humanities and Social Sciences academic programmes offered by technology institutions, the camp will also shed light on such programmes offered by IITs.

The event will offer addresses by academics from all over the country, on a variety of topics. The list of academics includes Fred Coolidge, Professor at the University of Colorado, Sumitava Mukherjee, Assistant Professor at IIT Delhi, Shyam Sunder, James L. Frank Professor at Yale University, Atul Singh, Editor-in-Chief for Fair Observer, Leya Mathew, Assistant Professor at Ahmedabad University, Sharmita Lahiri, Assistant Professor at IIT Gandhinagar, Ambika Aiyadurai, Assistant Professor at IIT Gandhinagar and Jaison Manjaly, Jasubhai Memorial Chair Professor at IIT Gandhinagar.

The topics that will be discussed at the event, include ‘Gender and body’, Prosperity, Poverty, and Inequality, ‘Protecting the Planet’, War and Peace’, and others.