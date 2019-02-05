IIT-D’s clean air centre gets Rs 5-cr grant from alumnus

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi’s Centre of Excellence for Research on Clean Air (CERCA) has received financial support of Rs 5 crore from an alumnus. The Centre was inaugurated on February 16 last year.

The alumnus, Arun Duggal, is a Visiting Professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and was also Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce, India. Duggal received his BTech degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT-Delhi in 1967.

“IIT-D has an opportunity to assist policy makers in the government in dealing with air quality issues by providing scientific information and objective feedback on various pollution-control measures,” Duggal, who has 26 years of work experience with the Bank of America, said.

Speaking about the contribution, IIT-D Director V Ramgopal Rao said, “IIT-Delhi has taken many steps to address air quality problems in Delhi. One of them is to understand the sources of air pollution through systematic data generation and validation. Then come the technological and policy interventions to address these sources of pollution, whether it is for the paddy-straw burning issue in neighbouring states or addressing the vehicular pollution levels in Delhi. Through the efforts of Mr Duggal and the institute, we also are able to put a team together and connect them with key government agencies.”

Prof Sanjeev Sanghi, Dean, Alumni Affairs, said: “An alumnus who comes back to his alma mater and asks it to work on problems affecting day-to-day lives of ordinary citizens shows the trust he has in its alma mater to play a leading role for the society’s benefit.”

IIT-Delhi is in the process of installing sophisticated BAM (Beta Attenuation Monitoring) air quality measuring equipment for continuous monitoring of ambient air quality on campus. This is meant to “enable further research on air quality” and for “calibrating of other air quality monitoring equipment”.