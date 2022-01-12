IIT Dropout Series: This IIT-Delhi dropout found his true calling in content industry; owns 2 start-ups

Like every other 90s kid, Ankit Kumar was guided by peer pressure to opt for non-medical after class 10, crack JEE, join IIT and bag a hefty package through campus placement. The path was well laid and Kumar robotically followed his peers in the journey until he reached IIT-Delhi. The institute introduced him to his real interests and he decided to quit IIT and pursue his true calling.

A national-level skater till class 10, Kumar gave up on his sports interest once he started preparing for JEE.

“I actively participated in sports and co-curricular activities during my school years. However, after class 10 all my friends chose non-medical and began their coaching for JEE. Influenced by their choice, I also opted to go for JEE and thus had to give up on my hobbies and interests,” Kumar, an alumnus of Noida’s Father Angels School, said.

However, once he got through IIT-Delhi, he was exposed to what he always longed for.

“Till class 12, my academic choices were prominently guided by parents and peers. But once I joined IIT, I realised what all opportunities I could cater to. While I joined the institute to pursue BTech, it eventually took a back seat as I actively participated in the sports and dance competitions,” he said.

Kumar was a member of the IIT-Delhi football team as well as the director of the dance team. He participated in all the events on the campus and spent very little time in classrooms.

As he was nearing the final year of his college, Kumar realised he wasn’t interested in pursuing engineering anymore or even taking part in the placement drive. This is when he started connecting with his seniors and got interested in the idea of start-ups.

“The content industry was booming in 2018-19 and social media marketing had gained much popularity. As I learned more about this from my seniors, the idea fascinated me. Hence I decided to pursue this interest as a profession and quit IIT,” he said.

Kumar finally dropped out of IIT-Delhi in his final year of the BTech-MTech dual degree programme and joined his senior’s content marketing start-up as a co-founder. In July last year, Ankit launched his second start-up Zaamo, a collaborative community for homegrown labels and budding content creators.

While managing two start-ups does not leave much time for him to pursue his dancing interest, Kumar said he never misses catching up on football matches with his college mates every weekend.

“I am happy and satisfied with the decision I made. I believe that a person can perform a hundred times better in a career of their interest. It is essential that one identifies it at the right stage. To students currently struggling with their grades or career choices, I will suggest they choose a college that will provide them with the right exposure instead of running after the college brand tag,” he said.