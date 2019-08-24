IIT Delhi’s ‘waste to wealth’ center to clean water bodies, create resources with pollutants

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi partnered with the Denmark-based DESMI to setup ‘DESMI Centre of Excellence on Waste to Wealth’ at IIT Delhi.

The objective of the DESMI Center for Excellence (CoE) is the removal of floating debris from drains including Babarpur, Barapullah and other water bodies in Delhi and generate resource from the mixed waste feedstock collected.

IIT Delhi and DESMI also proposed to work together to adapt, modify and create new mechanical tools to clean water bodies; the need for decentralized small scale solutions are the need of the hour and agreed to. It was proposed that partners will explore setting up a professionally-run entity with the participation of all the stakeholders.

The MoU to set up the DESMI Centre of Excellence was signed on Friday by Henrik Sorensen, group CEO, DESMI, Denmark; Prof Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi and Prof K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India.

“We urgently need to clean our waterways which feed into our rivers and oceans. Simultaneously, we need to change our attitudes so that we own our commons and not orphan them,” said Raghavan.

The idea, said the IIT-Delhi director, is to use the waste that is being generated out of the big cities and see how that can be converted into wealth.

The CoE will provide support for implementing a framework of pilot projects, which address waste collection and management in general; including liquid waste and solid municipal waste management with possible energy generation and or recovery of material for useful purposes, the institute said in a written statement.

The pilot projects under the MoU will include management of floating solid wastes in water bodies. Removal of floating solid wastes for maintaining cleanliness and automated/energy efficient collection of waste from streams, water bodies, rivers and sea with smart and cost-effective segregation of solid-wastes based by post-processing methodologies.

IIT-Delhi through CoE will provide support for the implementation and development of pilot projects and make effort for fitment of developed technologies in the Indian context.