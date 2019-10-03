IIT Delhi’s tribute to Gandhi: A tactile book on his journey

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Wednesday commemorated Gandhi Jayanti by renaming the Gramodaya Parisar after the father of the nation, and launching a tactile book on his life.

A non-profit start-up from IIT, called Raised Lines Foundation, Wednesday launched three tactile books — which use braille and other visual aids for visually impaired children — one of which was on Gandhi. The books are in braille and are bilingual (Hindi and English). The book on Gandhi is called Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Priced Rs 445, the book on Gandhi is supposed to be the “first affordable tactile book” on his life. “The book focuses on the life, work and teachings of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. It contains tactile representations of key elements and articles related to Bapu’s life…,” said Pulkit Sapra from RLF.

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia and Indira Gandhi National Open University commemorated Gandhi Jayanti by going single-use plastic-free.

Jamia has issued an order banning single-use plastic on the entire campus. IGNOU has signed an MoU with South Delhi Municipal Corporation to keep plastic items like polythene bags, plastic spoons and straws away from the campus.