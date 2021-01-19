IIT-Delhi, University of Queensland offer joint PhD to train 300 student in three years

Those interested in applying under this program may visit the website www.uqidar.org.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and University of Queensland (UQ) have today jointly established the UQ-IITD Academy of Research (UQIDAR). The UQIDAR will offer a joint PhD programme to support scholars across diverse discipline areas to deliver global impact.

The UQIDAR aims to train a large number of students under the joint PhD programme, supervised by professors at both UQ and IIT-Delhi.

The programme, which is now two years old, has already attracted over 65 top PhD scholars in various disciplines. The institutes aim to have approximately 300 students enrolled in the joint PhD programme in the next three years.

The UQIDAR students will spend time in both India and Australia. Students from India will typically spend three years at IIT-Delhi and one-year at UQ and students from Australia will spend three years at UQ and one year at IIT-Delhi.

The UQIDAR will focus on interdisciplinary themes. The five identified themes include — healthy ageing, feeding the world, resilient environment, technology for tomorrow, and transforming societies.

“The partnership between the two universities is focused on strengthening multi-disciplinary research collaboration as we seek to find solutions to these types of threats,” said Prof Deborah Terry AO, president and vice-chancellor, The University of Queensland, Australia.

