IIT Delhi, University of Helsinki join hands for joint research, academic cooperation

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Finland’s University of Helsinki (UH) to promote joint research and for academic cooperation.

Under this new agreement, the two institutes will establish a programme to collaborate in research, education, and planning, developing and testing new measurement technologies. The programme will also help in constructing and operating research infrastructure, particularly aiming to contribute to solving air quality and climate change challenges in India.

The two institutes will also exchange faculty, and students (on a reciprocal basis) for limited periods of time for the purpose of education and/or research. They will also jointly supervise students and postdocs, and cooperate in planning, constructing, and operating research infrastructures, particularly the Atmospheric Observatory located on the IIT Delhi’s Sonipat campus.

As per the new MoU, the institutes have also agreed to exchange information on research and educational programmes, teaching materials, and other literature relevant to their educational and research programmes.

Short-term continuing education programmes will also be jointly organised on topics of mutual interest. Faculty members from both institutes will be invited to jointly propose and engage in research or training programmes sponsored by funding agencies.