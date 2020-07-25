IIT-Delhi, TRIFED tie-up to skill tribal people to create livelihood

IIT-Delhi campus (Source: Twitter/Rao_Ramgopal) IIT-Delhi campus (Source: Twitter/Rao_Ramgopal)

TRIFED, under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have joined hands. The two will work together to train tribals in generating livelihood. The programme will run as part of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA). IIT-Delhi is the national coordinating institute (NCI) for the government’s flagship programme.

Through the tie-up, the two aim to give exposure to tribal forest dwellers engaged in minor forest produces. These people will be educated about newer processing technologies, product innovation, mentorship, transformational digital systems and handholding.

The Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), a science movement with Swadeshi spirit which aims to create awareness about the significant development of science and technology will map and reach out to various stakeholders through its local chapters. VIBHA will help in gathering and passing critical information on needs and possible intervention to TRIFED, UBA and tribal communities.

TRIFED and IIT-Delhi (on behalf of the UBA, as the national Coordinating Institute) and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA, a Swadeshi Science Movement) signed an agreement for the same. Tribal entrepreneurs under TRIFED’s Van Dhan programme will now be able to get access to the expertise of the entire network of 2,600 academic and research institutions under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA).

Apart from the two, concerned ministries, district administration, local Panchayat Raj Institutes (PRIs), voluntary organisations, other stakeholders, as well as the other participating institutions will together promote tribal livelihoods and income-generating programmes.

Pravir Krishna, Managing Director TRIFED said, “It is important to ensure round the year income-earning opportunity for tribals by engaging them in a variety of economic activities ranging from agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, medicinal and aromatic plants etc, going beyond minor forest produces. The synergies with Institutions of National Importance like IIT Delhi will be crucial in our mission to serve the tribal cause, as we can leverage the huge network of academic and research institutions across the country under Unnat Bharat Abhyan, the MHRD flagship programme.”

V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT-Delhi said, “IIT is consciously working towards connecting with the society, in multiple ways. For example, we have these immersion programmes, where we are trying to put our faculty members and students in places where there are real problems, whether it is working in hospitals, working in villages, or in industry. That is how they can identify the problems and use the resources available on campus to develop solutions.”

The partnership is therefore an opportunity for the brilliant minds to be presented with the right set of real problems that they can help address.

