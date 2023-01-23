IIT Delhi to train students from over 100 schools on robotics in next two months

The Indian institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will be training students from over 100 schools in Delhi on robotics within a timeframe of two months.

This responsibility has been taken by IHFC (I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics), the technology innovation hub of IIT Delhi. The hub had recently launched Delhi Robotics League (DRL).

The DRL 2023 is open to all Delhi Schools, and schools across all boards (ICSE, CBSE, etc.) in Delhi are eligible to participate. Registration for this league is free and has already crossed 100 schools. The registration deadline is January 26, 2023.

IHFC will organise several bootcamps, which will be supported by its incubated startups, Rancho Labs and The Innovation Story. The institute claims that so far, over 800 students have benefited from 26 such bootcamps conducted during the last couple of weeks.

The aim of these bootcamps is to encourage young minds to apply their skills and develop robots in teams. In these bootcamps, experts will train the students not only on the basics of robotics, but also how to use robotics in everyday life. This will also enable the students to participate in “Robo-Kancha”, which is to be played under the DRL 2023, a Delhi government initiative launched in partnership with IHFC.

The DRL will culminate with the finals in the first week of July. As rewards, the winners will get cash prizes and mentorship from IHFC-IIT Delhi as well as a Pre-SEED grant for student-owned startups.