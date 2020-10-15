IIT-Delhi to set up Centre of Excellence for Law and Technology

IIT-Delhi campus. (Express Photo)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and DAKSH Society, Bengaluru have signed an MoU to establish the DAKSH Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Law and Technology at IIT-Delhi. The CoE will conduct interdisciplinary research on various aspects of the justice system and build solutions drawing from fields such as operations research, data analytics, technology and law, to improve its effectiveness, claims the IIT.

According to the MoU, DAKSH will reach out to the judiciary, organs of the state, universities, private organisations, and researchers for collaborative research projects and connect with the group(s) at IIT-Delhi for interdisciplinary research and development for the justice system. DAKSH will also assist in securing financial resources for the activities of the CoE, the IIT said in an official statement.

Along with space and all infrastructural facilities, IIT-Delhi will provide scientific and technical expertise and extensive research facilities to the CoE at par with the institute’s academic activities, it added.

“IIT-Delhi will take adequate measures to engage more faculty members from relevant areas in the CoE. The institute will also attract students and research scholars to set up startups and incubators on different law and technology-related research solutions,” read the statement.

Surya Prakash BS, Programme Director, DAKSH, said, “This is partnership will provide interdisciplinary research to address the most pressing issues in the justice system. We hope that the CoE will become a hub for innovative research and implementation models for the justice system. A formal launch event is being planned and will be held soon.”

DAKSH Society, Bengaluru, a non-profit organisation set up in 2008, undertakes research and activities to promote accountability and better governance in India and has done extensive work on judicial reforms since 2015.

